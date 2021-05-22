FITE TV will be broadcasting the Hana Kimura Memorial show later this evening, which will celebrate the life of the Japanese star following her tragic death back in March of 2020.

Competing on the card will be Super Delfin, HUB, Yuko Miyamoto, Munenori, Sawa, Kaori, Yoneyama, Cherry, Hanako Nakamori, Yuki Miyazaki, VENY(ASUKA), KAGETSU, Mio Momono, and Mika Iwata. The English commentary team includes ROH’s Ian Riccaboni and Cheeseburger.

The show is priced at $14.99, with all proceeds going to Kyoko Kimura, Hana’s mother.