FITE TV Announces NWA World Champion Nick Aldis Will Join Them As A Special Correspondent, Aldis Comments

The official FITE TV Twitter account issued the following press release announcing that NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis will be joining their team as a special correspondent for future programming. They write, “FITE announces the appointment of @RealNickAldis as a special correspondent for the Global Digital Brand. Today, FITE announced that #NickAldis, businessman, professional #wrestler, would add an additional title to his resume, #SpecialCorrespondent.”

The National Treasure would later comment on his new position by writing, “I’m grateful and very excited about this opportunity to work with @FiteTV. I’ve loved the few times I’ve been able to work as a broadcaster and now I get to broaden my horizons once again covering Boxing, MMA, Pro Wrestling and beyond.”

Check it out below.