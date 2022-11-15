FITE TV issued the following press release announcing a new streaming bundle for Big Time Wrestling, which includes a show featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat on Thanksgiving weekend.

The three events take place on November 25th, November 26th, and November 27th, and can be purchased on FITE for $24.99. This includes top AEW superstars FTR taking on Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson, FTR taking on the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, and finally, FTR teaming up with The Dragon to take on Jay Lethal (as Black Machismo), Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. Full details are below.

On November 25, 26 and 27th Big Time Wrestling is coming to FITE with a Thanksgiving Bundle of 3 shows at a great price of $24.99. Buying this bundle saves you $10 and gives you access to all three events – FTR vs Pillman Jr & Anderson from Webster Town Hall, FTR vs R’N’R from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium and the Return of the Dragon straight from the historical Dorton Arena. Tune in, order today and enjoy all the 3 shows in 3 days during Thanksgiving!

Full Card for Ricky Steamboat’s return show:

* Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar

* Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Woogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in what’s billed as Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson’s final match ever in this venue

* Ricky Steamboat and FTR vs. Jay Lethal as Black Machismo, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner

* Appearances by Lex Luger, Teddy Long, The Steiner Brothers, Kane, and more