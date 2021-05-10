Pro Wrestling NOAH recently announced that they will airing a memorial event for the late Mitsuharu Misawa, one of the biggest Japanese wrestling stars in the history of the sport and a former GHC champion. The show, which airs on May 30th, will be made available on FITE TV, and is set to feature the following bouts:

-Takashi Sugiura versu sKazuhis Sakurba for the GHC National Championship

-Masato Tanaka/Keiji Muto versus Naomichi Marufuji/Masakatsu Funaki

-Atsushi Kotoge versus Yuy Susumu for the GC Jr. Heavyweight Championship

-Seiki Yoshioka versus YO-HEY

-Yoshinari Ogawa/HAYATA versus Daisuke Harada/Hajime Ohara for the GHC Jr. tag team championship

The event can be ordered here.