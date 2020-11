This year’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Super J-Cup will be airing on FITE TV. The annual tournament begins on December 12th, and takes place from Thunder Studios in Los Angeles California.

Competing in this year’s Super J-Cup will be an array of talent from multiple promotions including IMPACT and ROH. They are Chris Bey, ACH, Clark Connors, Blake Christian, El Phantasmo, Rey Horus, TJP, and former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush.