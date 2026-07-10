AEW is bringing professional wrestling to the ballpark tonight in Minneapolis, and several matches have now been confirmed for the special event.

Following the conclusion of the Minnesota Twins’ game against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, AEW will present a live wrestling card inside the stadium. The approximately 75-minute show will take place in a ring set up at Gate 34 and is exclusive to fans in attendance, as the event will not be broadcast live.

Five matches have been announced for the lineup, featuring The Hurt Syndicate’s Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin taking on Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions in tag team action.

Also scheduled for the event are Julia Hart vs. Hyan, Brian Cage vs. Serpentico, Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, and a trios match pitting Hook, Anthony Bowens and Action Andretti against Komander, Dante Martin and Darius Martin.

The event serves as a unique collaboration between AEW and the Minnesota Twins, giving fans in attendance a bonus night of wrestling following the conclusion of Major League Baseball action at Target Field.

#AEWBrawlInTheBallpark

9:30 CT, @TargetFieldEVNT

TONIGHT!@OrangeCassidy vs @WheelerYuta

Formerly a part of the Best Friends together, 1/3 of the AEW World Trios Champions, Orange Cassidy, faces Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/iPTWm5FWHr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 10, 2026

#AEWBrawlInTheBallpark

9:30 CT, @TargetFieldEVNT

TONIGHT!

The Hurt Syndicate vs STP

Two of AEW’s hardest hitting teams will face off when Minnesota’s 2-Time All-American @Sheltyb803 + @fightbobby fight @shane216taylor & ROH PURE Champion Lee Moriarty, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/yEJmvWgZwc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 10, 2026