The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

During the post-Turning Point 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, the focus quickly shifted to the year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 special event in Atlanta, GA. on December 13.

Before the main event for the 12/5 episode, five big matches were officially announced for next week’s TNA Final Resolution 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on December 12. Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 12/12 show:

* Leon Slater & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz

* Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

* Jake Something & Hammerstone vs. Sami Callihan & PCO

* Heather By Elegance vs. Dani Luna

* First Class & Tasha Steelz vs. Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.