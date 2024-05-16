AEW is coming to Saturday night with another double-header.

The company will run back-to-back episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Saturday, May 18 starting at 8/7c on TNT.

The shows will be taped tonight in Portland, OR.

Scheduled for the shows on 5/18 are the following matches:

* Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor

* Rush in action

* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

* FTW Championship number one contender’s match

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision and AEW Rampage results coverage.