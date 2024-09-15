The TNA iMPACT taping was an eventful show on Saturday night.

Five different current talents from the WWE NXT roster worked the show.

Jordynne Grace teased she wasn’t coming alone the next time she saw Rosemary and Wendy Choo, and during the 9/14 taping that was the case, as NXT star Sol Ruca joined her for a tag-team bout on the show.

WWE NXT Superstars Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright also worked the taping, as did “The Liaison” Arianna Grace.

Check back here later for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 9/14 taping in San Antonio, TX.