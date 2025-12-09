With 2025 now into its final month, wrestling fans across the world are excitedly debating what will happen in WWE in 2026.

The dates for the five biggest events are now set, starting with what promises to be a thrilling Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) in Saudi Arabia. Here are the main events:

January 31 – WWE Royal Rumble – Riyaadh, Saudi Arabia.

February 28 – WWE Elimination Chamber – Toronto, Ontario.

April 18-19 – WWE WrestleMania 42 – Las Vegas, Nevada.

August 1-2 – WWE SummerSlam – East Rutherford, New Jersey.

September 6 – WWE Money in the Bank – New Orleans, Louisiana.

The oddsmakers will be keeping a close eye on developments, particularly given that the WWE will likely shake things up following John Cena’s retirement.

With that in mind, read on as we look at some of the things we expect to see in 2026, starting with the crowning of a new world heavyweight champion.

Bron Breakker is ready for the big time

Bron Breakker has been getting a strong push towards the main event scene and this will likely culminate in him winning the world title.

WWE desperately needs to inject some younger blood into the upper echelons and Breakker is the ideal candidate to be handed an opportunity.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to face CM Punk on Raw in early January, and it would be no surprise if that bout is used as a precursor for a PPV rematch.

Breakker has already won the NXT Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice and is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He is ready for the big time.

Drew McIntyre will enter title mix

The last time he held Drew McIntyre held a title was at WrestleMania XL, where he won the world heavyweight championship from Seth Rollins.

He frustratingly lost it due to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract within minutes of the win, and deserves the chance to rectify matters.

Given that WWE has yet to give McIntyre a proper title reign, throwing him in to the major league mix with Breakker is an alluring proposition.

Many fans believe that WWE is guilty of underutilising McIntyre’s talents. The company needs to set the record straight in 2026.

Je’Von Evans can continue his stellar climb

Je’Von Evans has been a stellar addition to the WWE ranks since joining the company two years ago, and looks primed for a big push in 2026.

Evans has been booked to face AJ Styles in a tag-team match this weekend, which is a glorious opportunity for hm to showcase his talents.

The 21-year-old recently outlasted Joe Hendry, Leon Slater, Dion Lennox and Myles Borne to win the 2025 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

All the building the building blocks are in place for Evans to make his mark on the main roster during the first couple of months next year.

Cena fancied play a key role

While Cena’s exit from in-ring competition is a blow to WWE, their decision to offer him a five-year contract to stay with the company is a masterstroke.

Cena is the epitome of a company man – a trusted pair of hands they can utilise in a plethora of roles and he will sparkle in them.

Commentator, manager and mentor for young talents are among the options available to WWE, and it will be intriguing to see which path they head down.

Regardless of what they task Cena with he is guaranteed to use his extensive experience to make the company look better.

WWE must target MJF

Wrestling fans have long speculated about the possibility of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) eventually moving to WWE due to his talent.

He is under contract until 2027, and AEW will no doubt be eager to ensure he remains on their roster. WWE bosses must pull out all the stops to secure his services.

MJF is a generational talent. His in-ring skills coupled with an unrivalled ability to generate heat on the microphone would be a major hit in WWE.

The 29-year-old has previously hinted that he would be open to jumping ship. While MJF would not be cheap, he would be worth the investment.

Image Source: unsplash.com