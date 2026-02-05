The controversial crowd chants heard during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite continue to make waves outside the wrestling bubble, with both MJF and Brody King now responding publicly.

As the Dynamite main event was about to get underway at The Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, fans broke out into loud “F**k ICE” chants, prompting widespread coverage from several mainstream outlets, including NBC News and TMZ.

In its report published Thursday, NBC News wrote, “Fans at an All Elite Wrestling match broke out into an anti-ICE chant that briefly paused the pro-wrestling match and appeared to startle one of the wrestlers in the ring.”

That wording quickly drew a response from AEW World Champion MJF, who pushed back on the idea that he was rattled by the moment.

MJF replied, “The world champion wasn’t startled. He’s better than you and you know it.”

Brody King also chimed in under the same NBC News post, leaning into the narrative with his own jab at the champion.

King wrote, “I’m glad that we could both see how visibly frightened MJF was of me. Watch me end his title reign next Saturday 2/14 across the world at Grand Slam Australia on TNT and streaming on HBOMAX.”

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg added fuel to the discussion later Thursday, suggesting on social media that the opening bell may have been delayed intentionally to let the chants linger a bit longer.

Remsburg wrote, “It seems like the referee may have waited to ring the bell so these could resonate longer? Oh no. Whoops.”

Despite the chaotic atmosphere, King went on to defeat MJF in Wednesday’s main event after a distraction from Hangman Page.

The two are now set to run it back, with the AEW World Championship on the line, at Grand Slam Australia on February 14.

— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 5, 2026