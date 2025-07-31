Flags will be at half-staff in honor of late pro wrestling legend and WWE icon Hulk Hogan in “The Sunshine State” next month, as August 1, 2025 has been declared “Hulk Hogan Day” in the state of Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis.
The following announcement was sent out on Thursday evening to confirm the news:
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Hulk Hogan
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Florida resident and legendary professional wrestler Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, passed away. Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age. He began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order. His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the “Hulkster” was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through.
To commemorate his life and legacy, I hereby declare August 1, 2025, as “Hulk Hogan Day in Florida,” and direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, and at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, August 1, 2025.