As previously reported, WWE released several names from their NXT UK roster last week including Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Dave Mastiff, Amale, and Ashton Smith. This came shortly before WWE announced that they would be launching an NXT Europe brand, which will be launched in 2023.

According to Fightful, FLash Morgan Webster had actually signed a contract extension with WWE prior to being let go. The former NXT UK tag champion had been sidelined since last year and not competed much in that time.

The report adds that several UK based promotions are hopeful that the restocked free agent market will help revive the European scene , which took a big hit once NXT UK was launched several years back.

Stay tuned.