Flash Morgan Webster looks back on a scary time in the world.

The Welsh star spoke with Fightful about his time on the WWE NXT UK brand and how the wrestlers of that brand were forced to compete in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. Webster jokes that the roster would call WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels the “Voice of God” during those tapings as his voice was the only one they heard after a matchup was over, which means his opinion on how the match went meant everything.

We called him, at the time, the Voice of God. You’d have these matches in complete silence and you’d hear nothing, then you finish your match and you don’t know if it was good. Then sometimes you’d [hear], ‘Great stuff, guys. You smashed it,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, so it was good.’ Other times maybe he wanted you to slow down. Maybe he wanted a slower pace for the TV stuff and you thought maybe it should go a little bit faster because that’s what you do usually or that’s what you’d do to get the crowd on your side. Then he’d come on the top and go, ‘Yep, thanks. Good stuff,’ and you’re like, ‘Did we not get that right?’

NXT UK wasn’t the only brand that had to adjust due to COVID as wrestling companies all around the world has their lifeblood taken away. However, life seems to have shifted back to normal and the wrestling industry, and its fanbase, returned with a boom. Unfortunately for Webster, he would be released from his WWE contract in 2022, something he opened up about later in the interview.