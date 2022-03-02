According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star Flip Gordon was backstage at the February 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite, where he met up with his friends Adam Cole and the Young Bucks, and later filmed content for his appearance on this past Monday’s Being The Elite.

Reports are that despite being backstage Gordon told most of the roster that he had NOT signed with AEW, nor does there seem to be a plan to do so. It is noted that he did get along very well with everyone during his visit.

Gordon has been competing for Ring of Honor since 2018, but will most likely, if not already, be a free agent soon due to ROH’s rebranding for 2022. He regularly appeared on BTE until AEW officially launched. He was one of the latest stars added to EC3’s new “Control Your Narrative” promotion.

