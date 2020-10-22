Flip Gordon recently announced via his social media accounts that he asked his girlfriend to marry him, and got a YES.

Gordon won a #1 contenders match for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship back in February before ROH shut down through the pandemic, and hasn’t received his title match yet. The match was scheduled to take place at the Supercard of Honor.

This weekend I asked my best friend to marry me… SHE SAID YES!!!! #10102020 pic.twitter.com/xORDSGHqbU — The Mercenary💰 (@TheFlipGordon) October 12, 2020

++