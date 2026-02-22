A member of the Florida independent wrestling scene is at the center of a developing immigration case.

Nicolth Hernandez-Lucero, 24, was taken into ICE custody earlier this month, and her husband is now speaking publicly about the situation as she remains detained.

Lucero, who was trained by Gangrel and has competed throughout Florida alongside her sister Tiffany as The Lucero Twins, was reportedly detained following a traffic stop conducted by federal immigration agents in Fort Lauderdale on February 11.

According to a report by NBC Miami, Lucero has remained in custody since that date.

Her husband, Noah Lazega, told NBC Miami that Lucero is originally from Colombia and moved to the United States at the age of 15. In addition to her wrestling career, she also works as a surgical technician at a local hospital.

Gangrel later shared a GoFundMe campaign to help support the family during her detention, writing:

“Please help if you can, great people in a terrible situation.”

Lazega expressed hope that the situation will shine a light on others facing similar circumstances.

“She’s a kind, compassionate person, selfless,” Lazega told NBC Miami. “She helps people, saves people. She has a whole community behind her right now rooting for her.”

He continued, “I hope we can get her out, get her help, raise awareness to other people that are going through this right now. They don’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this,”

Lucero’s attorney, Justin Gould, stated that she originally entered the country legally as a dependent through her parents and emphasized that she does not have a criminal record.

“This is a person, once again, who entered legally, who filed a case legally as a dependent through her parents and has been in this country with no criminal record,” Gould said.

He added, “So now it is basically everybody’s illegal unless otherwise noted, and it’s just not OK,” Gould continued. “This is not what the president promised.”

NBC Miami further reported that Lucero is currently being held at a detention facility in Pompano Beach, Florida.