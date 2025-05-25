Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was spotted in the crowd with his children at Saturday Night’s Main Event. His appearance was met with loud boos and a “You suck” chant from the audience.

You can check out a video of DeSantis getting booed below:

You can check out a video of Linda McMahon getting mocked for being in pro wrestling by a fellow member of congress, who asked, “Is pro wrestling a real business?”

Linda Mcmahon getting mocked for being in Pro Wrestling “Is Pro Wrestling a real business?” pic.twitter.com/sUUCWMXJAF — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 24, 2025

And finally, you can check out a video of Drew McIntyre and CM Punk interacting with some fans prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event below: