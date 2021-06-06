A recent social media alert was put out by the University of South Florida Police Department due to a recent grand theft at the WWE ThunderDome. The incident took place on May 22nd hours after a taping ended for Friday Night SmackDown, with authorities asking for help in identifying the suspect.
USF Police needs your help in identifying the individual listed in this alert.
Anyone who has information on the identity of this individual or information on this case is asked to call USF Police at 813-974-2628. pic.twitter.com/K6cJPbaw5H
