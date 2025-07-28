Sarah Rockwell, chair of the Alachua County School Board in Florida, has issued a public apology after facing backlash for comments she made on Facebook regarding the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

In a now-deleted post, Rockwell responded to news of Hogan’s passing by writing, “Oh did Hulk die? I didn’t even know. Good. One less MAGA in the world.” She later added, “[H]e worked with the McMahons to union bust professional wrestling. [H]e’s never been a good guy. I feel absolutely nothing about his death.”

The remarks quickly spread on social media, prompting widespread criticism. Rockwell later addressed the controversy with a statement posted to her official school board Facebook page. She wrote,

“A few days ago, I made a cruel and flippant comment from my personal Facebook account on a friend’s post regarding the death of Hulk Hogan. I deeply regret making that comment and have since removed it. I want to make it very clear that I never have and never will wish harm on anyone regardless of whether we share political views. While I strongly disagree with some of the comments Hulk Hogan made, that is no excuse for my comment.”

She continued, “I also sincerely apologize for the way my comment has eroded confidence in my ability to represent all students, families, and staff in Alachua County. I want to assure all of you that the best interests of our children and our public schools are at the center of everything I do as a board member. I hope I have shown that by my record of advocacy for children, families, and staff members throughout Alachua County. Again, I apologize for the hurt and distrust I have caused with my insensitive comment. I will continue to do the hard work of putting our children and schools first. I hope that I can earn back your trust.”

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, passed away at age 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

CM Punk recently shared how much it has meant to share the ring with John Cena, especially now as Cena embarks on the final chapter of his WWE journey.

In the early 2010s, Punk and Cena helped define a generation with their rivalry. Paul Heyman once compared their dynamic to Batman and the Joker.

Speaking during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Punk admitted that he’s grown “soft and sentimental” with age. He took a moment to pay tribute to Cena, saying it’s been a true honor to share those moments and simply be part of Cena’s orbit as he embarks on his retirement tour. He said,

“I’ve been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments. I think that’s just another one. My storied history with Cena, and for it to be wrapping up for him. I mean, he’s only got, like, 14 to 15 dates left. To be able to be in his orbit during his retirement and get to do fun stuff like that, it meant a lot to me. I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun. Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments. So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level.”

Rhea Ripley recently shared how she handles WWE creative pitches that she doesn’t fully agree with.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Ripley emphasized that WWE is a team effort, with wrestlers working closely with producers and the creative team to build compelling stories inside the ring. With the upcoming Netflix series WWE Unreal promising a behind-the-scenes look at that creative process, Ripley offered insight into how she navigates ideas she’s not initially sold on.

She explained that while not every pitch is a perfect fit, she and her fellow WWE Superstars know how to adapt. She said,

“We’re really good at taking what’s given to us and making it our own. That way, it feels real and true to who we are. You kind of just try and make it your own. You have to put your personal twist on things. Because sometimes you can give your ideas and have that, like, work together on what is actually being done, but sometimes they’re set on what they want, and you just have to make it into something that represents you how you are. That’s the best that you can do sometimes. I feel like we’re all very good at making something our own.”

