A new segment has been announced for this week’s special “3:16 Day” edition of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed during his weekly lineup rundown that Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day will appear live on Monday night’s show.

“’Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio, with Judgment Day in tow, will be in the house,” Pearce stated. “And what will they have to say about their dastardly attack last week on Finn Balor? I’m sure Dom will have a mouthful.”

The appearance comes after a shocking moment on last week’s Raw that saw Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day turn on Balor. The group launched a brutal attack that appeared to signal Balor’s removal from the faction.

Also confirmed for the March 16 episode is a non-title match featuring Stephanie Vaquer defending her momentum against Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez. Vaquer currently reigns as the WWE Women’s World Champion, though the title will not be on the line in the bout.

Another women’s match has been added to the lineup as well, with Natalya set to go one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri.

Additional bouts and appearances scheduled for the show include El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano, AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as the advertised returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate about a potential surprise appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin as part of the “3:16 Day” themed show, though nothing has been officially announced.

Monday’s WWE Raw is scheduled to take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

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