It was reported yesterday that the legendary Undertaker would be the Honorary Pace Car Driver at today’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series one weekend before the Deadman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Several photos and videos have surfaced of today’s accomplishment, including one from the official Nascar Twitter. They write, “20 turns is a daunting challenge for any driver but please do not let this distract you from the fact that in 1998, The Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer’s table.”

See more tweets and video below.

20 turns is a daunting challenge for any driver but please do not let this distract you from the fact that in 1998, The Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer's table. pic.twitter.com/uUi7mkbCPH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 27, 2022