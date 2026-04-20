The “Best in the World” apparently had his limits tested in Sin City.

Following the festivities of WrestleMania 42, an altercation broke out between CM Punk and a fan in a Las Vegas hotel lobby. Video footage obtained by TMZ Sports captures the “Second City Saint” smacking a phone out of a fan’s hand after the individual was seen filming a private moment between Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, and WWE star Bayley.

The two women were reportedly sharing a goodbye hug in the lobby of the MGM Grand when Punk intervened.

In the footage, the situation briefly intensified before cooler heads, and professional muscle, prevailed.

Venue security immediately stepped in to separate Punk from the individual.

Punk’s longtime mentor and coach, Ace Steel, was present and assisted in de-escalating the tension as well.

Despite the fan offering an immediate apology, a visibly incensed Punk wasn’t buying it, replying, “No, you’re not,” before exiting the premises with Lee.

From TMZ:

“Punk was captured on video just after midnight Monday, getting into it with the fan, who was filming Punk’s WWE friend, Bayley, as she was hugging someone in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Vegas Strip.” “Punk steps right up into the face of the fan before slapping down his phone. Security promptly jumps in between Punk and the other dude to prevent things from really going awry. Punk then coldly stares at the man, who is so terrified that he runs off while apologizing profusely.”

Neither WWE nor CM Punk have officially commented on the incident as of Monday morning.