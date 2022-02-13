Last night’s Warrior Wrestling event would be headlined by AEW superstar Thunder Rosa defending the women’s champion against Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE. The two wrestled an excellent back and forth, which ended in a 30-minute draw. Footage of the bout can bee seen in the tweet below.

Athena vs Thunder Rosa 🔥🔥🔥 Tony give Rosa the belt and put this on PPV pronto please Go watch this match, they killed it! pic.twitter.com/5KsyJKVB9t — Laura 🌸 (@RosePlanted__) February 13, 2022

Athena was released from WWE last November, one of the many talents let go due to “budget cuts.” During her time she was a former NXT women’s tag champion, and a former NXT women’s champion.