The action for WWE NXT Battleground 2024 is getting started early.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE has released a pre-show digital exclusive segment.

The footage shows Oro Mensah following up on his post-show attack from after this past Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Battleground 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network on “All Ego” Ethan Page with yet another attack.

Mensah ambushed and attacked Page at the

“Upon arriving to the hotel yesterday afternoon, Ethan Page was once again attacked by Meta-Four’s Oro Mensah,” read the announcement posted by the official WWE NXT X account on Sunday afternoon.

Ethan Page challenges Trick Williams for the WWE NXT World Championship tonight at WWE NXT Battleground 2024 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here this evening at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Battleground results coverage.