Natalya believes in Joe Hendry.

And she let it be known on social media on Wednesday evening.

On June 12, the WWE Superstar and women’s wrestling legend Natalya surfaced on social media and shared video footage of Joe Hendry training with her for TNA Against All Odds 2024 in the new Dungeon.

“The thing about The Dungeon… you just never know who’s gonna show up,” she wrote. “I believe in Joe Hendry! Very proud of your hard work tonight, Joe.”

Hendry hopped on X and shot back a quick response to his training partner for his match on Friday, June 14, 2024 at TNA Against All Odds at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

“Thank you Natalya for getting me ready for a huge weekend,” he wrote.