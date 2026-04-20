Hosting a two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” is a job that can make one thirsty.
John Cena learned this first-hand on Sunday evening.
“The Greatest of All-Time” quinched his thirst, at the behest of NFL San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, in the form of a tall cold one at WrestleMania 42.
Kittle, who made multiple cameos throughout WrestleMania 42 Weekend, chugging beer-after-beer on-camera, encouraged Cena to do the same.
Cena obliged.
Fan-shot social media footage of Cena chugging a beer that was handed to him during one of his appearances inside Allegiant Stadium during the two-night “Showcase of The Immortals.”
John Cena was spotted Chugging A BEER at WrestleMania lol
Finished it in one go… then casually said thanks to the guy who handed it to him pic.twitter.com/pVedmzSegU
— Jake Reigns Hive (@left2reigns) April 20, 2026