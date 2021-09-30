This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available on Hulu, featuring Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton on commentary. The episode was taped earlier this week at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. You can click here for spoilers.

Main Event opens with MACE facing local enhancement talent Austin Crane, who is also known in OVW as Star Rider. T-BAR was at ringside for the match.

This week’s Main Event episode is headlined by John Morrison taking on Drew Gulak. This is the first-ever match between Morrison and Gulak.

As seen below, MACE tweeted several clips from his match with Crane:

God I wish this was you 🥰 pic.twitter.com/zKQftsbijb — TeM̺̤͍͓̮̼̟̂ͯ̽͒͐̋ͧA͈͋C͕̥̘̬̊̇ͪ͂E̳̽ous D. (@MACEtheWRESTLER) September 30, 2021

I should have been casted as Donkey Kong smh. pic.twitter.com/Ghz7bAQEuE — TeM̺̤͍͓̮̼̟̂ͯ̽͒͐̋ͧA͈͋C͕̥̘̬̊̇ͪ͂E̳̽ous D. (@MACEtheWRESTLER) September 30, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.