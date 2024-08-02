Pat McAfee & Friends are now available as playable characters in WWE 2K24, and you can see how the process went to add them into the game.

WWE and 2K Sports issued the following press release this week to promote the addition of Pat McAfee and his “DAWGS” to the new WWE 2K24 video game.

Pat McAfee and His DAWGS Step Into the Ring in the WWE® 2K24 Pat McAfee Show Pack Third DLC pack features popular sports talk show cast bringing gridiron greatness to the squared circle Set 'em up and knock 'em DAHN! The WWE® 2K24 Pat McAfee Show Pack* is available today. The pack is headlined by sports personality and WWE commentator Pat McAfee, a former 8-year NFL veteran, All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. No stranger to WWE action, McAfee notably holds in-ring victories over The Miz, Austin Theory, and Baron Corbin, and is now stepping back between the ropes in WWE 2K24, the highest-rated console game in WWE 2K franchise history,** Joining McAfee in the Pat McAfee Show Pack is the cast of DAWGS, including former 11-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl Champion AJ Hawk, nine-year NFL cornerback Darius Butler, the legendary Ty Schmit, and the man with the power mullet, "Boston" Connor. Each playable character also comes with their own MyFACTION card, and they collectively bring over 15 new moves and taunts into the game, which can also be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite. Also rolling out alongside the pack, and free to all players without DLC purchase, is a new football foreign object, which can be thrown and caught by Superstars, or kicked by McAfee. The Pat McAfee Show Pack is available for individual purchase, or as part of Season Pass, which is included in the Deluxe Edition, and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of WWE 2K24. The previously announced ECW Punk Pack and Post Malone & Friends Pack are also available now. Also new to WWE 2K24's MyFACTION game mode is the new Iconic Moments Series featuring the newest gem class tier, Diamond.