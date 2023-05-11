The violent main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defeat Kenny Omega, thanks to Don Callis turning on Omega with a screwdriver shot to the head while Omega was going for the win. The match included weapons, blood, appearances by The Young Bucks and The Blackpool Combat Club, and a V-Trigger that broke the cage.

The big turn saw Callis hit Omega with a screwdriver, which allowed Moxley to get the pin. Callis went for another screwdriver shot but chose to yell in Omega’s face and kiss him on the forehead instead as fans booed.

As seen below, AEW released post-show footage of Alex Marvez trying to get comments from Callis. Callis, who was on the phone with someone, just stormed right past Marvez and went to his car. AEW also released footage of The Young Bucks helping Omega to the back. The clip opens with Omega yelling for Callis. Omega then wondered who he can trust.

“If I can’t trust The Bucks, if I can’t trust my family… who can I trust? Who can I trust?,” Omega asked.

There’s no word yet on where AEW is headed now with Callis and Omega, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related clips below:

#TheELITE's @kennyomegamanx has not even had a chance to make it to the cage as Moxley attacks him on the ramp! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EXeMkxaF5f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Bodies flying everywhere as the #BCC and #TheELITE go after each other! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/1kkYDwCX01 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Flesh punctured, blood spilling, this STEEL CAGE MATCH is officially underway!@KennyOmegaManX @JonMoxley Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/K6w5PZG8QZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Call back to Full Gear 2019 with the broken glass!@KennyOmegaManX @JonMoxley Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xsqTf7Mjm6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Shards of glass wedged firmly in the back of @JonMoxley, currently. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OivzNhPSkt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: @alexmarvez attempts to get a word with @TheDonCallis, following the shocking conclusion to #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uqMvFCsUMa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

"If I can't trust my family, who can I trust?"@KennyOmegaManX is still in shock and disbelief after #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bPpBEERLoZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.