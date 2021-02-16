WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly had words after last night’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event went off the air on the WWE Network.

As noted, Takeover ended after Adam Cole turned on Kyle O’Reilly with a superkick, and also took Balor out with a superkick. This came following Balor’s main event win over Pete Dunne and The Undisputed Era saving Balor from a triple team by Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Takeover went off the air with Roderick Strong acting conflicted between Cole and O’Reilly, while Balor and O’Reilly were laid out next to each other in the ring.

WWE released the following post-Takeover footage of Balor and O’Reilly after they recovered from the superkicks by Cole. Balor noted that he’s not sure if he trusts the situation. He also warned his once-rival to be careful, adding that he’s not cleaning up O’Reilly’s mess. Balor then made his exit and O’Reilly wasn’t far behind.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned next for Balor and the members of The Undisputed Era, but we will keep you updated. Below is the post-Takeover footage of Balor and O’Reilly:

