Darby Allin’s AEW World Title victory is still generating buzz, with Tony Khan and Sting weighing in on the emotional milestone moment.

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Everett, WA., Allin brought MJF’s second reign as AEW World Champion to an end, capturing the top prize in the company.

The win marked a major turning point in Allin’s career, and the celebration behind the scenes reflected just how significant it was.

AEW later released footage from backstage showing Allin being congratulated by several wrestlers, including company president Tony Khan and wrestling icon Sting.

In the clip, Khan embraces the new champion and tells him, “you earned it,” highlighting the journey Allin has taken to reach the top.

A long time coming.

Sting, who has been closely aligned with Allin since early in AEW’s run, also shared heartfelt words about the new champion. Reflecting on their history together, Sting recalled predicting this very moment years ago.

“I told him years ago that he is World Championship calibre and he proved it tonight,” Sting said. “The rest is history. It’s not showtime, it’s Darby time.”

He didn’t stop there.

“I’m proud of him like he’s my son, yeah.”

Darby Allin is scheduled to make the first defense of his AEW World Championship against Tommaso Ciampa on the April 22 episode of AEW Dynamite.