– Footage has already surfaced on social media confirming the reason Hulk Hogan is missing tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in San Antonio, Texas. WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam shared a video on his Facebook Reels, which shows “The Hulkster” and “Mr. Monday Night” toasting a good old-fashioned cold beverage at Nick Hogan’s wedding.

– Arianna Grace, “The Liaison” between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, and daughter of TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, is now officially a United States citizen. “Miss NXT just became Miss USA,” she wrote via X.

Miss NXT just became Miss USA! She’s a citizen folks! 👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iAwBxrjxlU — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) January 25, 2025

– WWE shared the following on X ahead of tonight’s show on NBC and Peacock, informing fans where to watch the official WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event pre-show.