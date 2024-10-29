WWE Survivors at SKDKNICK.com sent along the following:

ICYMI: Forbes Reports That WWE’s Website Does Not Include Sexual Harassment Policies Amid Various Lawsuits Alleging Toxic Workplace Culture and Sexual Abuse

Spokesperson for Janel Grant: “It is outrageous that WWE claims to have improved their workplace environment, yet they have no visible sexual harassment or workplace conduct policies listed on their website…WWE employees deserve better.”

Washington, D.C. – In case you missed it, Forbes recently published shocking new details that the WWE organization does not provide sexual harassment guidlines on its corporate website, as allegations of toxic workplace culture, sexual abuse, and trafficking continue to be brought against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, other WWE executives, and the WWE organization. Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa points out that, “A search of WWE’s Code of Business Conduct leads to a page that simply reads ‘not found.’”

In a statement, Kendra Barkoff Lamy, the spokesperson for Janel Grant, told Forbes that “WWE has been sued many times for failing to protect employees from sexual misconduct by executives and toxic workplace culture, including by Janel Grant, who endured years of sexual abuse at the hands of founder and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization.” Lamy outlines that WWE’s failure to provide “visible guidelines to report abuse” and a “reference for appropriate behavior” is “yet another example of WWE’s carelessness” and a “dangerous oversight.”

In October, the attorneys for Ms. Grant sent a letter to WWE, and parent companies, Endeavor Group Holdings and TKO Group Holdings, asking that nondisclosure agreements be waived to allow former and current employees to speak freely on the abuse they experienced within WWE. WWE has refused to comply with the request, and have not freed former employees from their NDAs.

Forbes: Janel Grant’s Spokesperson Comments On WWE’s Lack Of Sexual Harassment Policy

Alfred Konuwa | 10.29.24

WWE continues to deal with the fallout from multiple lawsuits against former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, whose indiscretions once again took center stage in the recent Mr. McMahon docuseries on Netflix.

McMahon was promptly ousted from WWE following ugly allegations from a sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. McMahon denied these allegations as “replete with lies.” McMahon’s departure has coincided with a new era in WWE that continues to achieve countless financial milestones in its live event business and television rights fees. But even with record-breaking live gates and strong ratings, WWE’s office culture has been under a microscope with the ghosts of Vince McMahon still haunting Stamford.

WWE does not currently have a sexual harassment policy listed on its corporate website. A search of WWE’s Code of Business Conduct leads to a page that simply reads “not found.”

Janel Grant’s Spokesperson Comments On ‘Toxic’ WWE Workplace

“WWE has been sued many times for failing to protect employees from sexual misconduct by executives and toxic workplace culture, including by Janel Grant, who endured years of sexual abuse at the hands of founder and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization,” said Kendra Barkoff Lamy, Janel Grant’s spokesperson.

“It is outrageous that WWE claims to have improved their workplace environment, yet they have no visible sexual harassment or workplace conduct policies listed on their website. This means WWE employees have no reference for appropriate behavior and no visible guidelines to report abuse. This is yet another example of WWE’s carelessness and failure to protect their employees, and we can only hope no one is harmed by this dangerous oversight. WWE employees deserve better.”

WWE did not respond to a request for comment. This article will be updated if and when it does.

WWE’s Consensual Relationship Policy, reportedly established in June of 2023, was leaked by POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics earlier this year.

“An employee shall not exercise responsibility (instructional, evaluative, or supervisory) for any affiliated individual with whom the employee has or had a consensual relationship,” the policy states.

The policy also addresses consensual relationship regarding WWE executives.

“WWE strongly discourages consensual relationships involving any WWE Board Member, or executive team member, such as the CEO, President, CFO, Chief Content Officer, Chief Legal Officer, or Chief Human Resources Officer.”

Janel Grant Lawsuit Gives Way To More Legal Issues For Vince McMahon, WWE

In addition to Grant filing a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, Grant’s legal team recently submitted a new filing against wellness doctor Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness. Dr. Colker (referred to as a “Celebrity Doctor” throughout the Grant lawsuit) has denied any wrongdoing. Dr. Colker withdrew his petition against Grant’s lawsuit in September. WWE, TKO, Vince and Linda McMahon were recently named in a new lawsuit stemming from the Ring Boys Scandal in 1992, citing WWE’s alleged negligence to the abuse of minors. The scandal was highlighted in the Mr. McMahon documentary, which was mentioned as evidence in the lawsuit.

The allegations against McMahon and WWE come at a time where LA prosecutors are now recommending resentencing Eric and Lyle Menendez in light of the hit drama series Monsters based on the 1989 killing of their parents. The resentencing could be the first step toward a possible conviction change which could ultimately set them free after they were found guilty of the murders. Monsters, which also aired on Netflix, premiered just six days before Mr. McMahon. Both Netflix series have sparked a trend of old cases being reopened for investigation as the streaming giant is slowly becoming a crime scene in and of itself.