The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Late Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a big multiple-person bout for Wednesday’s show, which will have big implications on the upcoming AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door – London pay-per-view.
Now confirmed for the August 6 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max is Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata in a TBS Championship 4-Way Qualifier bout to determine who advances to the TBS title tilt at AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door – London show.
The TBS Championship bout at Forbidden Door will feature reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defending against a challenger from AEW, a challenger from STARDOM and a challenger from CMLL in a four-way title tilt.
Previously announced for the 8/6 episode of AEW Dynamite from Cleveland, OH. is the return of “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, as well as MJF vs. Brody King and The Young Bucks vs. Brody King & Bandido in a semifinal bout in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament.
Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
#AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
WEDNESDAY!
Forbidden Door TBS Title
4-Way Qualifier@amisylle vs @Skyebyee vs @HailWindsor vs @BillieStarkz
This Wednesday’s 4-Way determines who represents AEW in a TBS Title 4-Way vs the Champion vs challengers from CMLL + Stardom at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/Evm2W1jiBJ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2025