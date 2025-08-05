The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Late Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a big multiple-person bout for Wednesday’s show, which will have big implications on the upcoming AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door – London pay-per-view.

Now confirmed for the August 6 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max is Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata in a TBS Championship 4-Way Qualifier bout to determine who advances to the TBS title tilt at AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door – London show.

The TBS Championship bout at Forbidden Door will feature reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defending against a challenger from AEW, a challenger from STARDOM and a challenger from CMLL in a four-way title tilt.

Previously announced for the 8/6 episode of AEW Dynamite from Cleveland, OH. is the return of “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, as well as MJF vs. Brody King and The Young Bucks vs. Brody King & Bandido in a semifinal bout in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament.

