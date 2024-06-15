A new segment has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that a contract signing for an upcoming championship contest will take place on the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

The new segment will feature “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa in a contract signing segment for their AEW Women’s Championship showdown at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30.

Previously announced for the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia is MJF vs. RUSH in a commercial-free opening match, as well as The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) in an AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator bout.

