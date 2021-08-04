AEW has released a new video promo of team 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker who are FKA Ever-Rise from WWE’s 205 Live division) aligning themselves with Daniel Garcia and issuing a challenge to top company stars Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston. The tweet adds that AEW President Tony Khan has officially sanctioned this six-man matchup for tomorrow’s Homecoming edition of Dynamite on TNT.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE HOMECOMING:

-Miro versus Lee Johnson for the TNT championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Malakai Black

-The Bunny versus Leyla Hirsch NWA Women’s championship eliminator

-Christian Cage versus The Blade

-Team 2.0/Daniel Garcia versus Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston/Darby Allin