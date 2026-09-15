Nyla Rose remains hopeful that another opportunity in AEW will come her way.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion has not competed for the company in nearly two years, although she remains under contract and has continued contributing behind the scenes while also working independent dates.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo (see video below), Rose admitted that her extended absence from AEW programming has been difficult at times.

“It is a little hard, it is a little frustrating,” Rose said. “In this business, you do have to be a little bit selfish to a degree, right? You can be selfish while being selfless. And this, I think, is one of those moments. I want more for myself. I want to do more. I want to entertain you guys more in a multitude of ways.”

While Rose wants another chance to perform, she has also enjoyed watching the continued development of AEW’s women’s division.

“So, it is a little frustrating when things like that happen, but there are amazing things happening. There are great things happening,” she said. “So being able to kind of sit back and see these things, see like Mercedes [Mone] rise to the top and win the AEW Women’s Championship. And now she’s starting to butt heads with Thekla. Things like this. Willow’s whole journey.”

Rose added that she can appreciate what is happening in the division while still wondering when another opportunity will come her way.

“Like, things like that. It’s like, okay, you know, we can sit back and enjoy this as well, but damnit, when’s my turn?”

Rose described herself as being in her “side-quest era” as she continues wrestling outside of AEW. She has competed for Marigold in Japan and Pro Wrestling EVE this year and is scheduled to face Charity King in a steel cage match at Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling “Who Runs The World?” event on September 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rose also opened up about experiencing self-doubt during her time away from AEW television, noting that support from fans and fellow wrestlers has helped.

“If I can be a little vulnerable for a moment, sometimes being on this side of things, we have a little bit of self doubt and we kind of question ourselves,” Rose said. “Then with my situation being what it is, those things are kind of amplified a little bit.”

Rose said Athena wanting her involved with the upcoming Metroplex Wrestling event has been particularly meaningful.

“So to have someone like Athena who is — living legend. I’m sorry, I’m going to say it. Like, she is the Mount Rushmore. She is top of the top. And for her to see enough in me that she wants me to be a part of things, that quells some of those self doubts that I have.”

She concluded, “So, it’s very much a privilege. I don’t take it lightly, and I’m very blessed and honored that she lets me be a part of this.”