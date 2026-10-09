Max Caster is headed to TNA Wrestling.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been confirmed as Moose’s opponent for his open challenge at TNA Bound For Glory 2026, which takes place this Sunday, October 11, in Tampa, Florida.

Caster, who recently entered free agency following the expiration of his AEW contract at the beginning of October, announced his upcoming TNA debut with one of his trademark raps on social media.

“Big bad Platinum coming to your town. Oh, you didn’t know? I’m TNA bound,” Caster declared. “Bound for the what? I’m a Glory hound. Answering the call, putting Moose underground.”

TNA subsequently confirmed the match between Moose and Caster for Sunday’s pay-per-view.

The appearance will mark Caster’s first match in approximately three months. While his Bound For Glory debut is now official, there has been no indication that he has signed a contract with TNA or whether additional appearances are planned beyond the event.

Caster and his former Acclaimed tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, both entered free agency after their respective AEW contracts expired this month.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 takes place this Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.

Hello, TNA… you are looking live at the Best Wrestler Alive™️ @ThisIsTNA

#BoundForGlory https://t.co/Lfac4bLHwm — ”Platinum” Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) October 9, 2026