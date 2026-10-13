A former AEW World Tag-Team and World Trios Champion is currently dealing with another injury.

Anthony Bowens revealed during a recent interview with Michael Fairman that he has a slightly torn meniscus in his right knee.

Bowens discussed the issue while reflecting on the various injuries and medical setbacks he has experienced throughout his professional wrestling career, including multiple concussions, a seizure during a match and previous knee surgeries.

“I’ve had a few diagnosed concussions,” Bowens stated. “I’m sure there’s been undiagnosed. I’ve had a seizure in the ring. My MCL’s torn; it had to be repaired. I currently have a slightly torn meniscus in my right knee.”

The former member of The Acclaimed continued by detailing additional injuries, including a previous meniscus tear in his opposite knee and nerve damage in his lower back.

“My left meniscus got torn and I had to have that repaired,” he continued. “Let’s see, I bruised nerves in my lower back once. That’s what I could think of off the top of my head. I’m sure there’s a lot more.”

Bowens did not provide a timetable for recovery from his current knee issue or indicate whether it would require surgery.

The injury revelation comes at an interesting time for Bowens, whose future in professional wrestling remains uncertain following reports that both he and former tag team partner Max Caster entered free agency earlier this month.

Despite his reported contract status, Bowens remains listed on AEW’s official roster page.

Caster, meanwhile, made his TNA Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory on October 11, losing to Moose. His appearance quickly became controversial following an entrance rap referencing the recent attack at an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

TNA subsequently announced that it had cut ties with Max Caster over the remarks just 24 hours after their TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view, bringing his brief association with the promotion to an end after only one appearance.

As for Bowens, it remains to be seen where he will land next, or whether his latest knee injury will have any impact on his immediate wrestling plans.