Former AEW TBS Champion Maya World is reportedly sidelined after undergoing a medical procedure.

According to a new report, World underwent an undisclosed procedure within the past week. Specific details regarding the procedure have not been made public, although the expectation is that she will be able to return to action relatively soon.

World has also been forced to withdraw from several upcoming appearances as a result.

She is not expected to appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

(H/T: Fightful Select)