A top AEW and ROH Wrestling star is unfortunately going to have to go under the knife once again.

“The Machine” Brian Cage surfaced via social media on Tuesday to share a video and a statement informing his fans that he is going to have to undergo another knee surgery.

The former FTW Champion and Casino Ladder match winner (2020) in AEW shared the following statement along with a video on his official Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon:

I busted my ass and have done everything imaginable to come back as quick and as healthy as possible. That being said I have some news. News that nobody would want to hear. There is an issue on the operation I had on my right knee. I was fighting an uphill battle that no amount of therapy, modalities, stem cells, peptides, etc we’re going to fix. I have to go back under the knife for them to try to fix or correct the situation. Being upset and depressed upon hearing this news is beyond an understatement. It’s maybe question a lot and bring a bond a bunch of doubt. I hate having this what was me mindset, and hopefully when they get in there it’s best case scenario. And even if it’s worst case, once we get this fixed and back on track I’ll pick up the pieces I’ll rebuild and become a better version of “the machine” once again.

