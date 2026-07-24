Thunder Rosa’s run as a contributor on Busted Open Radio appears to be coming to an end as SiriusXM prepares to relaunch its pro wrestling channel under the WWE Radio banner.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, it is believed that the AEW star will no longer be part of Busted Open. Rosa had been one of the show’s rotating co-hosts, although her appearances had become increasingly infrequent in recent months.

She most recently called into the program earlier this month during a special episode celebrating host Dave LaGreca’s birthday.

“Thunder Rosa had been on the show but she’s not listed in any of the press releases and those close to the situation believe she will no longer be on the show,” Dave Meltzer wrote. “I would think given this would be a WWE controlled show that it would be impossible to keep an AEW talent on it.”

The change comes as Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 officially rebrands as WWE Radio on Monday, July 27. Busted Open will remain the flagship program on the channel, alongside shows hosted by Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg, and others.

In addition to its regular programming, WWE Radio will feature original commentary for every WWE premium live event, audio simulcasts of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as WWE’s lineup of official podcasts.