This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on February 11 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California featured a huge three-way tag team match to determine who will challenge reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR in the next match for the titles.

Advertised for the high stakes three-way number one contender match were The Young Bucks, The Rascalz and a mystery ‘Wild Card’ team.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, ended up being revealed as the wild card team, and took on The Young Bucks duo of Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson, as well as The Rascalz team of Myron Reed & Dezmond Xavier.

The match marked the first time in over a year that Private Party competed on AEW television, with their last televised match taking place back on the January 22, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they lost the AEW Tag-Team titles to The Hurt Syndicate team of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

When all was said-and-done on Wednesday night, however, Quen and Kassidy did not have a lot to party about, publicly or privately, as they came up short, with The Young Bucks ultimately picking up the victory to earn the next tag-team title tilt against FTR.

Following their victory, The Young Bucks were confronted by FTR, who told them they had to create their own company to have any success in this business. This led to a brawl between the two teams, raising the level of animosity heading into their now confirmed collision for the championships.

