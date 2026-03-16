Former AEW coach Sarah Stock has leveled a new set of accusations against the company, claiming that All Elite Wrestling dismantled its internal mental health support system.

Stock shared the allegations on Twitter on March 15, 2026, where she directly criticized AEW President Tony Khan and accused the company of removing its mental health department entirely. In the post, Stock described the situation as deeply troubling and suggested that those who raised concerns about the program were ignored.

“Absolutely deplorable what @TonyKhan and @aew did to their mental health department, and to anyone who asked questions about it.”

Stock also alleged that certain individuals inside the company benefited after the program was shut down. She specifically mentioned AEW Director of Performance Psychology Chris Manzione, accusing him of mishandling confidential matters and lacking the qualifications needed to oversee a company-wide mental health initiative.

“It’s almost as though somebody (Kosha & Manzione) got rewarded for eliminating the program: big bonus at the expense of talent’s well-being. Nobody talks to Manzione anyway, knowing he uses private issues as gossip fodder.”

She went on to question how someone without medical credentials could be responsible for managing crisis intervention and mental health protocols for an entire organization.

“That’s what you get when you put someone with no medical training or qualifications in charge of the crisis management, intervention, and medication protocol of an entire company.”

Stock also suggested that questions about the program were avoided internally and claimed the person overseeing it lacked the knowledge needed to properly administer mental health care.

“He can’t answer your questions because he has no clue how to administer mental health care.”

Stock worked for AEW for roughly two years before leaving the company in April 2025. The exact circumstances surrounding her departure were never publicly confirmed, though reports at the time indicated she had raised concerns internally regarding structural changes to the company’s mental health program.

Her latest comments follow previous criticism she made in December 2025 about alleged backstage disorganization during AEW production meetings. As of now, AEW has not publicly responded to Stock’s latest claims.