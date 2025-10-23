Vince McMahon’s name continues to generate headlines long after his official departure from WWE. Once regarded as the most powerful figure in professional wrestling, McMahon’s legacy remains under constant scrutiny — and the mere mention of his name can still ignite debate across the industry. This week, that volatility was on full display after former WWE and AEW performer Sarah Stock made headlines for publicly defending McMahon in a series of since-viral social media posts.

The controversy began when Stock, known to fans from her time as Sarita in TNA and later as a WWE producer, replied to a fan’s post on Twitter. The original post read:

“Call me a killjoy, but I think that because this is not to my taste, no one else should be able to enjoy it.”

Stock fired back with a cryptic message that many interpreted as a defense of McMahon’s philosophy and mindset, writing:

“You all got worked. Your behavior is predictable. Each insulting, uneducated, ignorant reply spread the message that Attempted Murder in Wrestling is Dumb. & you all thought ‘psychology’ was about putting moves together. 😅 #1 rule of communication: know your audience. — VKM”

By signing off with McMahon’s initials, Stock made it clear that she was quoting Vince McMahon himself — a move that quickly set social media ablaze.

Within minutes, replies poured in, many accusing Stock of defending or trivializing McMahon’s alleged misconduct. One user responded sharply:

“You’re quoting a r*pist now? Because you got caught being a jealous ex and tried to pivot what you were actually saying. All credibility lost to everyone but the most braindead of anti-AEW grifters.”

Stock did not back down. Her reply only intensified the backlash:

“Ex of whom? Vince never r*ped ME. He was cool af to me.”

What could have ended there only escalated further. Another commenter weighed in, writing:

“I know there’s still a lot of people who f*ck with Vince McMahon despite the allegations, but most of them won’t flat out blurt out the quiet part out loud like this.”

Rather than retreat, Stock doubled down on her defense of McMahon, responding:

“What quiet part? Scream it out loud. The dude taught me more than anyone ever will about the business, and I’m still living off his paychecks five years after I left there. He was good to me. It’s a sad state of affairs when loyalty disappears over fear of being ‘cancelled.’”

As reactions continued to pour in, one fan offered Stock some simple advice:

“The best time to delete this was before you tweeted it. Right now is the second best.”

Stock’s response was as defiant as ever:

“I sincerely apologize both for not being a coward and for having bigger b*lls than you. Wait… I liiiied!”

Stock’s comments have since made the rounds across wrestling media, sparking discussions about loyalty, accountability, and the line between personal experience and public responsibility. While Stock made it clear that McMahon treated her well during her time with WWE, many fans felt her defense came across as dismissive of the serious allegations surrounding the former chairman.

As of this writing, Sarah Stock has not deleted her tweets or issued any follow-up clarification. Meanwhile, the wrestling world remains sharply divided — not just on McMahon’s legacy, but on how far one should go to defend it.

