One person of note to AEW in particular was disgusted with what she saw transpire near the end of the main event at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view on Saturday night, October 18, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Former AEW coach Sarah Stock has publicly voiced her disapproval of a controversial spot from the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin “I Quit” match at AEW WrestleDream.

Stock, who exited AEW earlier this year, took exception to a moment during Saturday’s pay-per-view where Moxley shoved Allin’s head into an aquarium filled with water. The former WWE and AEW producer expressed concern that the visual could inspire dangerous imitation among young fans.

AEW’s official X account shared a clip of the spot with the caption, “SOMEBODY STOP THIS!” — prompting Stock to fire back with a blunt response.

“You know who should stop this? Mothers,” she wrote. “With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head.”

She then shared a very blunt statement.

“Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home.”

As previously reported in April, Stock was no longer with AEW as of that time, though the circumstances surrounding her departure were never made public.

It was noted that Stock had raised concerns internally regarding AEW’s “mental health program and department being shifted,” but it was unclear whether those issues played a role in her exit.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW WrestleDream 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.