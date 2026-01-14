A former title contender in All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor has signed on the dotted line of a new contract to remain “#AllElite” for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday morning, former AEW TBS Championship and ROH Women’s World Championship contender Queen Aminata surfaced via her official Aminata Sylla channel on YouTube with episode 40 of her video blog.

In the new episode, dubbed, “Let’s go to Guinea, West Africa – Food – Investment – Family,” the women’s wrestling star revealed she has signed a new multi-year contract with AEW, while also addressing her injury and eventual return to the promotion.

“AEW also extended my beautiful, juicy contract until February 2027,” Aminata stated in episode 30 of her YouTube Vlog series (see video below). “What can I say at this point? I’m happy.”

Aminata continued, “Even though my neck is messed up right now and I can’t wrestle, I’m very happy and very, very motivated. I can’t wait to go back.”

Queen Aminata last appeared inside the squared circle for AEW on the October 29, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite. She was advertised for the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match on November 12, but ended up being forced off the show, as well as the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament, due to the aforementioned neck injury she is still recovering from.

