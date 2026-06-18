It’s not all departures and releases in the world of TNA Wrestling.

On Thursday, the official website for the pro wrestling promotion announced that they have inked a deal with former AEW star Allie (The Bunny).

From TNAWrestling.com:

TNA Wrestling Signs Allie TNA Wrestling confirmed today that Allie has officially signed with the company, as first reported by the Rewind Recap Relive podcast. A Canada native, Allie is a two-time former TNA Knockouts World Champion, with title reigns in 2016 and 2018. Allie and Rosemary form TNA’s lovely and lethal tag team DemonXBunny – and they will be challenging The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships on Sunday, June 28, at Slammiversary, live on pay-per-view from the Agganis Arena in Boston. # # # About TNA Wrestling: A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.