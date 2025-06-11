Abadon is now officially on the open market.

The former AEW star took to social media on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to confirm that their contract with All Elite Wrestling has officially expired, making them a free agent.

“Officially a free agent,” Abadon wrote on X. “Let’s fill some dates!”

This follows a prior update from late May where Abadon informed fans that their deal with AEW would not be renewed and that they’d be parting ways with the company once it expired in June.

Abadon’s last televised AEW match aired in December 2023.